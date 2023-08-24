Cigna Investments Inc. New Reduces Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,599 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,822,662 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $360,115,000 after acquiring an additional 41,251 shares during the last quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 3.0% during the first quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 57,854 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $7,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in QUALCOMM by 4.2% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,556 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 6.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 803,520 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $102,513,000 after acquiring an additional 47,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 164.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,583,108 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $176,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227,109 shares during the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. Barclays cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.26.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 1.6 %

QCOM stock traded down $1.74 on Thursday, hitting $109.43. 4,174,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,054,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.64. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $147.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.22.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 45.94%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $114,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,745 shares in the company, valued at $770,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.