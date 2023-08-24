Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 309 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.6% during the first quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 12,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 6.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,013,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,371,814,000 after buying an additional 1,604,768 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 5.3% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 134,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,827,000 after buying an additional 6,829 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 50.6% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 4.1% during the first quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 5,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

MS traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.35. 2,742,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,369,833. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.41. The company has a market cap of $138.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $74.67 and a 12-month high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 12.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.96%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 30th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.06.

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,917,525.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total transaction of $517,496.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,615,166.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at $79,917,525.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,418,989 shares of company stock worth $44,556,447 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

