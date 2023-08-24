Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 342 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on PM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.70.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of PM stock traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $94.03. The stock had a trading volume of 941,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,264,808. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The firm has a market cap of $145.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.73.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 127.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 98.26%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.