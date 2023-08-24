Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 368 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,418 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 2,414.3% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 58.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 387.8% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 31.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Walmart from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Walmart from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Walmart from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.35.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $157.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,059,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,975,948. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $128.07 and a one year high of $162.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.29 and its 200 day moving average is $150.44.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $626,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,265,681.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $626,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,265,681.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,369,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $213,564,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 242,553,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,838,348,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,757,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,607,317 over the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Profile



Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

