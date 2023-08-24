Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 516 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 24.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 64.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CNI shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$169.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Stephens dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.71.

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CNI traded down $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $112.40. 281,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,104,785. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $103.79 and a 52 week high of $129.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.60. The company has a market cap of $73.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.06). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.5996 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.58%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.