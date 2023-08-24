Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 71 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,340 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 71 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $498.78. 903,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,621,700. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $480.32 and its 200-day moving average is $444.86. The firm has a market cap of $139.71 billion, a PE ratio of 62.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.20. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $352.63 and a twelve month high of $514.14.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $24,235,041.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,991,500.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $24,235,041.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,991,500.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total transaction of $639,268.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $510.00 to $497.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $485.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $508.52.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

