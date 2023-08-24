Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 844 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up 0.6% of Cigna Investments Inc. New’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KO. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 12.8% during the first quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 73,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after buying an additional 37,412 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 13.5% during the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 50,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after buying an additional 6,020 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 26.1% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 5,950,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,522,000 after buying an additional 134,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

NYSE:KO traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $60.20. 3,781,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,963,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $260.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.31.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,984,378.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $1,283,406.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,124. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,984,378.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 227,364 shares of company stock worth $14,122,016. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

