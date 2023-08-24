Cigna Investments Inc. New Trims Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 19.6% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in BlackRock by 12.5% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in BlackRock by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its position in BlackRock by 7.9% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,082 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,739,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 867.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,503,000 after buying an additional 7,374 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on BlackRock from $780.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $770.00 to $835.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on BlackRock from $780.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $767.69.

BlackRock Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $2.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $675.87. The stock had a trading volume of 141,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,182. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $705.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $683.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $503.12 and a 1 year high of $785.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 29.90%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.36 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

