Citigroup Inc. Has $65.04 Million Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 68.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,562 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.16% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $65,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $838,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 37.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 25.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of AJG opened at $225.33 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $167.93 and a 12 month high of $227.34. The company has a market cap of $48.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on AJG shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $231.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $561,632.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,157.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $561,632.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,157.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.40, for a total value of $216,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,538 shares in the company, valued at $10,070,823.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.