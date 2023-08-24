Citigroup Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 770,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $58,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 62,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,977,000. German American Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $14,425,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BSV opened at $75.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.85. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $77.15.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

