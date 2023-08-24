Citigroup Trims Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Target Price to $8.00

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Sight Sciences from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Sight Sciences from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sight Sciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sight Sciences presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.75.

Get Sight Sciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sight Sciences

Sight Sciences Trading Down 1.4 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SGHT opened at $6.94 on Monday. Sight Sciences has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $15.30. The company has a market cap of $337.63 million, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 12.41 and a current ratio of 12.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.12.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sight Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in Sight Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 484.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

About Sight Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sight Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sight Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.