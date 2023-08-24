City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.18

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.18 and traded as low as $4.70. City Developments shares last traded at $4.77, with a volume of 9,898 shares trading hands.

City Developments Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.17 and its 200 day moving average is $5.33.

City Developments Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a $0.0261 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd.

About City Developments

City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate company with a network spanning 112 locations in 29 countries and regions. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, shopping malls and integrated developments.

