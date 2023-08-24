Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Receives $10.19 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.31.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CLNE shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of CLNE opened at $4.31 on Thursday. Clean Energy Fuels has a 12-month low of $3.84 and a 12-month high of $7.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.64 and its 200 day moving average is $4.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $961.00 million, a P/E ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 2.18.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $90.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Clean Energy Fuels’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 394,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 671,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 4.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.49% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

