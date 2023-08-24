CleanTech Lithium’s (CTL) Speculative Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

CleanTech Lithium (LON:CTL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 295 ($3.76) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 431.53% from the stock’s current price.
CleanTech Lithium Trading Up 6.7 %
Shares of LON:CTL traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.04) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 55.50 ($0.71). The stock had a trading volume of 837,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,359. CleanTech Lithium has a 52 week low of GBX 33 ($0.42) and a 52 week high of GBX 94 ($1.20). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 47.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £59.07 million and a PE ratio of -1,110.00.
CleanTech Lithium Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CleanTech Lithium
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- Can These 2 Industrial Titans Extend Double-Digit YTD Growth?
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- How to Profit from These 3 Membership Club Stocks’ Strengths
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- 5 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for Any Economic Climate
Receive News & Ratings for CleanTech Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanTech Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.