CleanTech Lithium’s (CTL) Speculative Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

CleanTech Lithium (LON:CTL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 295 ($3.76) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 431.53% from the stock’s current price.

CleanTech Lithium Trading Up 6.7 %

Shares of LON:CTL traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.04) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 55.50 ($0.71). The stock had a trading volume of 837,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,359. CleanTech Lithium has a 52 week low of GBX 33 ($0.42) and a 52 week high of GBX 94 ($1.20). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 47.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £59.07 million and a PE ratio of -1,110.00.

CleanTech Lithium Company Profile

CleanTech Lithium Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of lithium in Chile. It holds interests in the Laguna Verde, Francisco Basin, and Llamara projects that covers an area of approximately 500 square kilometers. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in St Helier, Jersey.

