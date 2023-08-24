Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) COO Sells $758,174.80 in Stock

Posted by on Aug 24th, 2023

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NETGet Free Report) COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total value of $758,174.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 269,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,911,439.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Michelle Zatlyn also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, August 24th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total value of $810,480.40.
  • On Friday, July 14th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.99, for a total value of $884,451.80.
  • On Wednesday, July 12th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.73, for a total value of $881,118.60.
  • On Wednesday, June 14th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total value of $869,837.00.
  • On Monday, June 12th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total value of $823,556.80.

Cloudflare Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of NYSE NET traded down $3.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,764,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,117,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of -89.39 and a beta of 0.93. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.37 and a twelve month high of $76.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.21 and its 200-day moving average is $61.14.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NETGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $308.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.63 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 21.42% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at about $725,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 14.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at about $357,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,426,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,711,000 after acquiring an additional 51,684 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 52,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on NET. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Cloudflare from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.16.

About Cloudflare



CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

