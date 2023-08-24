Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) COO Sells $758,174.80 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total value of $758,174.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 269,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,911,439.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Michelle Zatlyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 24th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total value of $810,480.40.

On Friday, July 14th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.99, for a total value of $884,451.80.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.73, for a total value of $881,118.60.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total value of $869,837.00.

On Monday, June 12th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total value of $823,556.80.

Shares of NYSE NET traded down $3.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,764,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,117,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of -89.39 and a beta of 0.93. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.37 and a twelve month high of $76.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.21 and its 200-day moving average is $61.14.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $308.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.63 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 21.42% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at about $725,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 14.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at about $357,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,426,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,711,000 after acquiring an additional 51,684 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 52,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NET. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Cloudflare from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.16.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

