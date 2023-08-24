Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Shares Gap Up to $63.11

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $63.11, but opened at $64.67. Cloudflare shares last traded at $62.10, with a volume of 367,616 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on Cloudflare from $61.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.16.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of -89.34 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

In other Cloudflare news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 30,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $1,952,190.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,938,954 shares in the company, valued at $125,566,661.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 30,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $1,952,190.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,938,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,566,661.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 16,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total transaction of $985,835.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 253,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,778,022.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 595,225 shares of company stock valued at $38,986,585. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cloudflare

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 85,228.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,703,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,118,000 after acquiring an additional 22,676,741 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Cloudflare by 56.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,433,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,949,000 after purchasing an additional 9,560,273 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 131,133.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,583,000 after buying an additional 6,068,873 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 31,505,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,522,000 after buying an additional 5,787,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,592,000. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

