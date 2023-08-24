Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Shares Sold by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lessened its position in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,093,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,248 shares during the quarter. Colliers International Group makes up 1.4% of Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned about 5.00% of Colliers International Group worth $220,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 1,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Price Performance

Shares of CIGI stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $110.37. The company had a trading volume of 17,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.50 and a 200-day moving average of $103.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 729.87 and a beta of 1.47. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.16 and a 12-month high of $129.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 47.47%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CIGI shares. National Bankshares cut their price target on Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Colliers International Group from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Securities cut their price objective on Colliers International Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Colliers International Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Colliers International Group from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colliers International Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.14.

Colliers International Group Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.

