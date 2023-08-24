Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 810,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,881 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 3.16% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $36,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSTA. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 612.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $124,000.

NYSEARCA FSTA opened at $44.65 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a one year low of $39.90 and a one year high of $47.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.55 and a 200 day moving average of $45.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.60.

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

