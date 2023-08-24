Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) CFO Sells $65,920.67 in Stock

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) CFO Gary Merrill sold 947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.61, for a total transaction of $65,920.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,604 shares in the company, valued at $6,515,774.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Gary Merrill also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

On Monday, August 21st, Gary Merrill sold 298 shares of Commvault Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $20,544.12.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Gary Merrill sold 2,566 shares of Commvault Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.17, for a total transaction of $172,358.22.

Commvault Systems Trading Up 1.5 %

Commvault Systems stock opened at $69.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -113.98 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.38. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.26 and a 52 week high of $78.80.

Institutional Trading of Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 17.69% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $198.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.43 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Commvault Systems by 728.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 381 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CVLT. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Commvault Systems from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson began coverage on Commvault Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Commvault Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Commvault Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Commvault Systems

About Commvault Systems

(Get Free Report)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.