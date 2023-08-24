Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Shares Gap Down to $2.51

Shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.51, but opened at $2.43. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional shares last traded at $2.44, with a volume of 91,365 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have commented on SID. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.30 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America cut Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.30.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.67 and its 200-day moving average is $2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.72.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SID. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 724.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 70.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 280,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 115,705 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 8,001.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 145,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 144,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,403,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,606,000 after purchasing an additional 48,163 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the period. 2.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates through five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products consisting of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

