Comparing Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAA) and Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI)

Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAA – Get Free Report) and Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.4% of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.9% of Rigetti Computing shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Rigetti Computing shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. and Rigetti Computing’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Rigetti Computing $13.10 million 18.37 -$71.52 million ($0.67) -2.70

Profitability

Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rigetti Computing.

This table compares Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. and Rigetti Computing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. N/A N/A N/A Rigetti Computing -569.39% -58.12% -42.81%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. and Rigetti Computing, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0 N/A Rigetti Computing 0 1 2 0 2.67

Rigetti Computing has a consensus target price of $2.83, indicating a potential upside of 56.54%. Given Rigetti Computing’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rigetti Computing is more favorable than Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp..

Volatility and Risk

Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rigetti Computing has a beta of 2.33, meaning that its share price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Rigetti Computing beats Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp.

Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in consumer Internet and B2B digital infrastructure sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

About Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. Its quantum computing as a Service platform can be integrated into any public, private, or hybrid cloud. The company offers product types of platform, research, and software tools, which are used in application areas of benchmarking, chemical simulation, education/entertainment, machine learning, and optimization. It has operations in the United States and the United Kingdom. Rigetti Computing, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

