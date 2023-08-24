Comparing Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) and Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND)

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) and Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nextdoor and Wix.com, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nextdoor 0 4 0 0 2.00 Wix.com 0 4 12 0 2.75

Nextdoor presently has a consensus target price of $3.42, suggesting a potential upside of 59.81%. Wix.com has a consensus target price of $112.19, suggesting a potential upside of 22.52%. Given Nextdoor’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Nextdoor is more favorable than Wix.com.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nextdoor $212.76 million 3.81 -$137.92 million ($0.36) -5.92 Wix.com $1.39 billion 3.71 -$424.86 million ($1.10) -82.51

This table compares Nextdoor and Wix.com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Nextdoor has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Wix.com. Wix.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nextdoor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.4% of Nextdoor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.2% of Wix.com shares are held by institutional investors. 47.6% of Nextdoor shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Wix.com shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Nextdoor has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wix.com has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nextdoor and Wix.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nextdoor -64.17% -22.74% -19.66% Wix.com -4.31% N/A -2.19%

Summary

Wix.com beats Nextdoor on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nextdoor

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections with neighborhood stakeholders. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs. It also provides Wix Logo Maker that allows users to generate a logo using artificial intelligence; Wix Answers, a support infrastructure enabling its users to help their users across various channels; and Wix Payments, a payment platform, which helps its users receive payments from their users through their Wix Website. In addition, the company offers various vertical-specific applications that business owners use to operate various aspects of their business online. Further, it provides a range of complementary services, including App Market that offers its registered users the ability to install and uninstall a range of free and paid web applications; Wix marketplace that brings users seeking help in creating and managing a website, together with Web experts; and Wix owner App, a native mobile application, which enables users to manage their Websites and Wix operating systems. The company was formerly known as Wixpress Ltd. and changed its name to Wix.com Ltd. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

