Compound (COMP) Tops One Day Volume of $39.84 Million

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. In the last week, Compound has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a total market cap of $333.91 million and approximately $39.84 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound token can currently be bought for approximately $42.75 or 0.00164135 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00048753 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 43.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00022910 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00028005 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003801 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,811,539 tokens. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,811,516.00411062 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 43.59552061 USD and is up 3.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 389 active market(s) with $35,403,633.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

