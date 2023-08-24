Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) CFO Sells $126,085.22 in Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) CFO Rohan Sivaram sold 3,923 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $126,085.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 170,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,494,879.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Confluent Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of CFLT traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,646,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,026,146. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.62 and a beta of 0.98. Confluent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.60 and a 1 year high of $41.22.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $189.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.18 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 54.53% and a negative net margin of 69.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CFLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $24.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Confluent from $20.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Confluent in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Confluent from $30.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Confluent from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Confluent

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFLT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Confluent by 720.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,170,000 after purchasing an additional 239,232 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Confluent by 3,176.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 149,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after purchasing an additional 145,391 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Confluent during the first quarter worth approximately $5,322,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Confluent during the first quarter worth approximately $507,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Confluent by 13.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

