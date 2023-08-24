Connectus Wealth LLC Has $4.11 Million Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Connectus Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 80.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,532 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $4,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VST. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Vistra by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 129,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 1.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 67,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the first quarter worth $254,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the first quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 24.9% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 33,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vistra Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE VST traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.39. 482,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,472,748. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.19. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $30.99.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.206 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.40%.

VST has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Vistra from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Vistra from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Vistra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 107,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $3,247,622.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,782 shares in the company, valued at $4,163,772.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Julie A. Lagacy purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.84 per share, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,923 shares in the company, valued at $420,367.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 107,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $3,247,622.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 137,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,163,772.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vistra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

