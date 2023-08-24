Connectus Wealth LLC Has $4.40 Million Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,262 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $4,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HUBS. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in HubSpot by 1.4% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in HubSpot by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in HubSpot by 34.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in HubSpot by 14.3% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in HubSpot by 5.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 2,384 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.81, for a total value of $1,174,859.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,603,742.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 2,384 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.81, for a total value of $1,174,859.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,603,742.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 300 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,913,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,038 shares of company stock worth $23,501,530 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

HUBS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on HubSpot from $550.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on HubSpot from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on HubSpot from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on HubSpot from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on HubSpot from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.67.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS traded down $1.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $512.67. 25,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,526. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.03 and a 52 week high of $581.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $525.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $461.96.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.27). HubSpot had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $529.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.45 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

