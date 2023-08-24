Connectus Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 94,305 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $5,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 817,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,971,000 after purchasing an additional 7,303 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 134,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.2% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 892,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,359,000 after purchasing an additional 103,872 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth about $967,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.3% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 10,373,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $621,283,000 after purchasing an additional 329,225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

TD has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.67.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded down $1.17 on Thursday, reaching $60.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,272,096. The company has a market capitalization of $110.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.90. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $55.43 and a 52-week high of $70.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 15.51%. Analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

