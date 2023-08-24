Connectus Wealth LLC Sells 82,912 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Connectus Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 80.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,166 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 82,912 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in American Express by 118,198.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720,460 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in American Express by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,503,902 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,847,452,000 after purchasing an additional 35,760 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Express by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,458,404 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,541,863,000 after purchasing an additional 177,635 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $911,554,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,802,341 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $857,293,000 after buying an additional 405,975 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AXP stock traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $160.86. The company had a trading volume of 210,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,190,586. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $182.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.87. The company has a market cap of $118.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.19.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $188.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 24th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Express in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on American Express from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $197.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.88.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

