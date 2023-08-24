Contrasting Amprius Technologies (AMPX) & Its Peers

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) is one of 65 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Amprius Technologies to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Amprius Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amprius Technologies -736.16% -40.81% -33.92% Amprius Technologies Competitors -912.57% -17.28% -14.44%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Amprius Technologies and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Amprius Technologies $4.41 million -$17.33 million -13.91 Amprius Technologies Competitors $678.87 million $8.06 million 3.27

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Amprius Technologies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Amprius Technologies. Amprius Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

2.6% of Amprius Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.9% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.9% of Amprius Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Amprius Technologies and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amprius Technologies 0 0 4 0 3.00 Amprius Technologies Competitors 107 489 1072 54 2.62

Amprius Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $13.67, indicating a potential upside of 180.63%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 29.51%. Given Amprius Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Amprius Technologies is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Amprius Technologies peers beat Amprius Technologies on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Amprius Technologies Company Profile

Amprius Technologies, Inc. produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

