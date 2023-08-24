Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY) Raised to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Corbion Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CSNVY opened at $23.90 on Monday. Corbion has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $40.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.85.

Corbion Company Profile

Corbion N.V. provides lactic acid and lactic acid derivatives, emulsifiers, functional enzyme blends, minerals, vitamins, and algae ingredients in the Netherlands, the United States, Latin America, Asia, rest of North America, and rest of Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers ingredient solutions made from renewable resources for the food, home and personal care, animal nutrition, pharmaceutical, medical device, and bioplastics markets It markets its products through a network of sales offices and distributors.

