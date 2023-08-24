Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY) Raised to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Corbion Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CSNVY opened at $23.90 on Monday. Corbion has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $40.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.85.
Corbion Company Profile
