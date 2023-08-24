Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 3,674 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 86.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,935 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.5 %

HD traded down $1.54 on Thursday, hitting $324.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,311,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,877,493. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $318.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $303.44. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $265.61 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Home Depot from $314.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Home Depot from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Home Depot from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Home Depot from $310.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $338.18.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

