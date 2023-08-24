Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 450.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,779 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,367 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 26.5% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,329 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 20.9% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 133,784 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $31,225,000 after buying an additional 23,109 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 103.1% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,684 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth about $20,700,000. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 10.7% in the first quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $239.00 to $226.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Vertical Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.40.

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $419,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,423,545.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NSC traded down $0.75 on Thursday, reaching $209.85. 284,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,439,132. The business has a fifty day moving average of $225.10 and a 200-day moving average of $218.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $196.33 and a 52-week high of $264.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.20). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 20.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 48.56%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

