Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 171 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,527,828,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,160,082,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Elevance Health by 3.5% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,017,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,357,000 after buying an additional 135,877 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 844.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,966,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $1,285,920,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Stock Down 0.9 %

Elevance Health stock traded down $4.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $455.48. 367,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,302. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $412.00 and a 12 month high of $549.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $107.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $454.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $463.17.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.26. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business had revenue of $43.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total value of $147,780.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,594,530.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ELV. 22nd Century Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $555.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $572.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $571.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $568.93.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Elevance Health

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.