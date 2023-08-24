Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 466 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in CME Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in shares of CME Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CME Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on CME Group from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.70.

CME Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CME Group stock traded down $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $200.30. 613,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,630,533. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $166.54 and a one year high of $209.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $192.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.47. The company has a market capitalization of $72.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.10. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 56.88%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.72%.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total value of $6,118,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,367,902.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CME Group news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.09, for a total transaction of $154,567.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,020,867.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total transaction of $6,118,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,545 shares in the company, valued at $13,367,902.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,391 shares of company stock worth $11,905,049 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

