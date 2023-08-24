Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 579 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for approximately 0.6% of Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 494.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,905,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,641,779. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.13. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $48.84. The company has a market capitalization of $151.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.13.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 35.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on WFC shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.62.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

