Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Buys New Shares in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 41,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 106.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 7,326 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 297.2% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 21,999 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $361,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 57,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after buying an additional 6,845 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CZR. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

Caesars Entertainment Trading Down 1.4 %

CZR stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.37. 1,089,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,839,194. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.95 and its 200-day moving average is $48.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 2.91. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.31 and a 52-week high of $60.27.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.49. Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Caesars Entertainment news, CEO Thomas Reeg acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.43 per share, for a total transaction of $370,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,025. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

