Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Has $2.15 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 31.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,109 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altrius Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Bank of America by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 92,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Shayne & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Shayne & CO. LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 49,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 39,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in Bank of America by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $28.53. The stock had a trading volume of 20,651,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,188,523. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $38.60. The company has a market cap of $226.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.03.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 25.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.39.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

