Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $1.87 Million in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,867 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

AKAM traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $102.10. The stock had a trading volume of 712,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.86. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $70.65 and a one year high of $107.47. The firm has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on AKAM shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $93.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.93.

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

In related news, COO Adam Karon sold 10,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.08, for a total value of $1,053,961.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,220,020.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 7,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total value of $659,960.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 22,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,488.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 10,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.08, for a total transaction of $1,053,961.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,220,020.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,186 shares of company stock valued at $200,282 and sold 41,718 shares valued at $3,994,557. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Further Reading

