Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 8,052 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,758 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,052 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Jabil by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,552,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $754,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,254 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Jabil during the 4th quarter worth $102,656,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Jabil by 230.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,593 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Jabil by 1,610.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,198,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Jabil by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,640,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,290,000 after acquiring an additional 779,379 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jabil news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $325,830.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,127,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Price Performance

NYSE:JBL traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $104.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,566. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.26 and a fifty-two week high of $115.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.90 and a 200-day moving average of $92.33.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. Jabil had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 4.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JBL shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Jabil in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Jabil in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $91.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

