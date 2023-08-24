Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 17.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,907 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,465 shares during the quarter. FedEx comprises about 0.5% of Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 85.7% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 1,957.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 144 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at $762,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,816 shares of company stock worth $8,822,147. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Argus increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $272.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.14.

FedEx Stock Down 0.3 %

FedEx stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $259.65. The stock had a trading volume of 730,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,516. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $270.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $255.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $65.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.35.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.3 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.52%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

