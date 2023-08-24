Cornerstone FS (LON:CSFS) Trading Down 5.3%

Cornerstone FS plc (LON:CSFS – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 9 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 9 ($0.11). Approximately 184,453 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 266,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.50 ($0.12).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cornerstone FS in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 10.14 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 8.32. The firm has a market cap of £5.17 million, a PE ratio of -47.25 and a beta of 1.72.

Cornerstone FS plc provides international payment, currency risk management, and electronic account services using its proprietary cloud-based multicurrency payments platform. The company offers foreign currency exchange and payment services to individuals and businesses. It also offers various lending options, such as import and export, invoice, bridging, asset, property, equity, grant funding, as well as unsecured lending services.

