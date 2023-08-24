Cornerstone FS (LON:CSFS) Trading Down 5.3%

Cornerstone FS plc (LON:CSFS – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 9 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 9 ($0.11). Approximately 184,453 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 266,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.50 ($0.12).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cornerstone FS in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CSFS
Cornerstone FS Stock Performance
Cornerstone FS Company Profile
Cornerstone FS plc provides international payment, currency risk management, and electronic account services using its proprietary cloud-based multicurrency payments platform. The company offers foreign currency exchange and payment services to individuals and businesses. It also offers various lending options, such as import and export, invoice, bridging, asset, property, equity, grant funding, as well as unsecured lending services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cornerstone FS
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Can These 2 Industrial Titans Extend Double-Digit YTD Growth?
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- How to Profit from These 3 Membership Club Stocks’ Strengths
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- 5 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for Any Economic Climate
Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone FS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone FS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.