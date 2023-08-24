Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Stock Position Raised by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $11,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,423,287,000 after buying an additional 671,480 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,502,178 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $494,370,000 after buying an additional 190,144 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Corning by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,734,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $438,666,000 after buying an additional 2,875,197 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth $241,456,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,161,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $228,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Insider Activity at Corning

In related news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $362,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,313 shares in the company, valued at $604,145.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Corning news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $572,317.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,196.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $362,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,313 shares in the company, valued at $604,145.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 162,755 shares of company stock worth $5,539,783. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GLW. Citigroup raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. 888 reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GLW

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of GLW stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.05. 333,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,473,078. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $37.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.72%. Corning’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Corning’s payout ratio is 153.42%.

About Corning

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.