Cosmos (ATOM) Market Cap Reaches $2.51 Billion

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $2.51 billion and $84.18 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for approximately $7.24 or 0.00027749 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00038791 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00013520 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000197 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004509 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005390 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000802 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 284,010,631 coins and its circulating supply is 346,608,690 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

