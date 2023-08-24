CP ALL Public (OTCMKTS:CVPUF) Shares Up 2.2%

Shares of CP ALL Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CVPUF – Get Free Report) shot up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.89 and last traded at $1.89. 2,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 320% from the average session volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.03.

CP ALL Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises convenience stores under the 7-Eleven name to other retailers primarily in Thailand. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, and Management of Rental Spaces in Shopping Centers. The Wholesale Business segment engages in import, export, and distribution of frozen and chilled food with delivery services and focuses on selling consumer products, including fresh food, dry food, and consumer products under Makro brand.

