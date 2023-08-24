Credit Suisse Group Cuts Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target to $122.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $126.00 to $122.00 in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $116.83.

NYSE:DIS opened at $85.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.10 billion, a PE ratio of 69.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $118.37.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 102,919.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 458,556,073 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $40,939,886,000 after buying an additional 458,110,957 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,142,473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,530,160,000 after buying an additional 2,482,492 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,011,473,000 after buying an additional 5,499,014 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,246,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,959,170,000 after buying an additional 751,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Walt Disney by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,147,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,358,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023,997 shares during the period. 63.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

