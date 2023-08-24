Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.27 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 8.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS.

Credo Technology Group Stock Down 7.4 %

Shares of CRDO stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,674,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,212,260. Credo Technology Group has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $19.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -139.00 and a beta of 1.99.

Insider Transactions at Credo Technology Group

In related news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,214,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,390,309.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,214,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,390,309.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total transaction of $772,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,192,500 shares in the company, valued at $71,943,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,786,331 shares of company stock valued at $46,575,267. Corporate insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Credo Technology Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Credo Technology Group from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Credo Technology Group from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. TheStreet upgraded Credo Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Credo Technology Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.44.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

Featured Articles

