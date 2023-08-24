Critical Comparison: Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) vs. Fresh Tracks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRTX)

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) and Fresh Tracks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRTX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vaxcyte and Fresh Tracks Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaxcyte N/A N/A -$223.49 million ($3.36) -14.89 Fresh Tracks Therapeutics $6.94 million 0.53 -$21.10 million ($5.10) -0.12

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Vaxcyte. Vaxcyte is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaxcyte N/A -26.20% -24.61% Fresh Tracks Therapeutics -658.39% -188.62% -147.05%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Vaxcyte and Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vaxcyte 0 0 6 0 3.00 Fresh Tracks Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vaxcyte presently has a consensus target price of $65.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.95%. Fresh Tracks Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 545.16%. Given Fresh Tracks Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fresh Tracks Therapeutics is more favorable than Vaxcyte.

Volatility & Risk

Vaxcyte has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fresh Tracks Therapeutics has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.2% of Vaxcyte shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of Fresh Tracks Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Vaxcyte shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Fresh Tracks Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vaxcyte beats Fresh Tracks Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against these emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness. The company was formerly known as SutroVax, Inc. and changed its name to Vaxcyte, Inc. in May 2020. Vaxcyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

About Fresh Tracks Therapeutics

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, inflammatory, and other debilitating diseases in the United States. The company develops FRTX-02 (BBI-02), an oral DYRK1A inhibitor that is completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; FRTX-10 (BBI-10), a covalent stimulator of interferon genes inhibitor for the potential treatment of autoinflammatory and rare genetic diseases; and FRTX-03, a topical DYRK1A inhibitor for the treatment of mild-to-moderate skin conditions, as well as next-generation kinase inhibitors. Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc. has license and collaboration agreements with Carna Biosciences, Inc., and Voronoi Inc. The company was formerly known as Brickell Biotech, Inc. and changed its name to Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2022. Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

