CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) is Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,542 shares during the quarter. CSX comprises about 0.7% of Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in CSX during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in CSX during the first quarter worth about $25,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its stake in CSX by 1,391.8% during the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in CSX during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on CSX in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.21.

CSX Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.79. 9,206,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,031,699. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $34.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $61.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.21.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 27.36%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

