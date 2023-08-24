CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) Declares $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th.

CTO Realty Growth has raised its dividend by an average of 172.3% per year over the last three years. CTO Realty Growth has a dividend payout ratio of -844.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect CTO Realty Growth to earn $1.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.9%.

CTO Realty Growth stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,565. CTO Realty Growth has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $22.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

