CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) PT Lowered to $45.00

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Citigroup from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CUBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on CubeSmart from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

CubeSmart stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 625,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,226. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.57. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $36.82 and a twelve month high of $49.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.12.

In related news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 16,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $764,354.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 480,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,691,296. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $675,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,618,495.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 16,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $764,354.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 480,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,691,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 1st quarter valued at $5,280,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 1st quarter worth about $584,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 15,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,349,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,335,000 after purchasing an additional 275,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.32% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

